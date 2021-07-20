Russia's Rosatom state corporation plans to engage in the development of nuclear energy in South Africa and has already submitted some offers to the South African partners, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday following the 16th session of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation committee

"State corporation Rosatom has already sent its proposals. We are waiting for the tender procedure. We are also waiting for the results of last year's tender for the supply of enriched uranium products for the period ending in 2028," Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said, as quoted in the ministry's statement.

Last June, South Africa's ministry of energy and mineral resources launched a "request for information" procedure to develop the national nuclear program.