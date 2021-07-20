UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosatom Has Proposals On South Africa's Nuclear Energy Development - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 02:06 PM

Russia's Rosatom Has Proposals on South Africa's Nuclear Energy Development - Ministry

Russia's Rosatom state corporation plans to engage in the development of nuclear energy in South Africa and has already submitted some offers to the South African partners, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday following the 16th session of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia's Rosatom state corporation plans to engage in the development of nuclear energy in South Africa and has already submitted some offers to the South African partners, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources announced on Tuesday following the 16th session of the bilateral trade and economic cooperation committee.

"State corporation Rosatom has already sent its proposals. We are waiting for the tender procedure. We are also waiting for the results of last year's tender for the supply of enriched uranium products for the period ending in 2028," Natural Resources Minister Alexander Kozlov said, as quoted in the ministry's statement.

Last June, South Africa's ministry of energy and mineral resources launched a "request for information" procedure to develop the national nuclear program.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear South Africa June

Recent Stories

Belgium holds day of mourning after deadly Europea ..

2 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Eid greetings from Arab, Islam ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan developing digital messaging app as alter ..

14 minutes ago

EasyJet hikes capacity to 60% of pre-Covid level

3 minutes ago

Zuma's corruption trial to resume August 10: judge ..

4 minutes ago

LVMH takes majority stake in Virgil Abloh streetwe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.