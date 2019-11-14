(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom hopes that the ongoing political crisis in Bolivia, where President Evo Morales was forced to resign due to protests against his re-election, will have minimal impact on the construction of the nuclear technology center in the country, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik on Thursday.

Rosatom and Bolivia signed a contact for building the nuclear research and technology center in the country's west in 2017.

It is expected to open in 2020.

"We hope that [there will be only] minimal [impact]. The project is being implemented without any political factor. It has been organized financially without any loan. We do not expect any fundamental change in the position of our partners," Likhachev said.

While some adjustment is possible, it would be premature to discuss this now, Likhachev added.

"We are now working to the best of our abilities, we do not stop [construction]," he specified.