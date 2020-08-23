UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rosatom Hopes Foreign Partners Will Not Give Up Joint Projects Amid COVID-19

Sun 23rd August 2020 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom is not changing the schedule for the implementation of its projects abroad despite the coronavirus pandemic, and is hoping that foreign partners will not give up on joint activities, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.

"Of course, partner countries are experiencing pandemic in different ways ... This, of course, may affect business contracts ... We very much hope that there will be only changes to deadlines and not a revision of fundamental decisions ... We are not going to revise anything yet," Likhachev told reporters on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum.

Rosatom is currently engaged in the implementation of 36 nuclear power units in 12 countries.

