Russia's Rosatom In Talks With Minsk On Construction Of One More NPP In Belarus
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is in talks with the Belarusian government on the possible construction of one more nuclear power plant and a research nuclear reactor in the country, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said.
"We are now discussing with the leadership of the republic the possible construction of one more [nuclear power] plant and a research reactor," Likhachev said in his address to Russians working in the nuclear sector.