Russia's Rosatom In Talks With Minsk On Construction Of One More NPP In Belarus

Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:40 AM

Russia's Rosatom in Talks With Minsk on Construction of One More NPP in Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is in talks with the Belarusian government on the possible construction of one more nuclear power plant and a research nuclear reactor in the country, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are now discussing with the leadership of the republic the possible construction of one more [nuclear power] plant and a research reactor," Likhachev said in his address to Russians working in the nuclear sector.

More Stories From World

