MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom is in talks with the Belarusian government on the possible construction of one more nuclear power plant and a research nuclear reactor in the country, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are now discussing with the leadership of the republic the possible construction of one more [nuclear power] plant and a research reactor," Likhachev said in his address to Russians working in the nuclear sector.