Russia's Rosatom Nuclear Giant Says Executives Gave Salary To Provide Aid Amid COVID-19

Russia's Rosatom Nuclear Giant Says Executives Gave Salary to Provide Aid Amid COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russia's Rosatom nuclear energy corporation on Thursday said that more than 200 of its high-ranking executives have decided to donate their monthly salaries to an initiative, which is aimed at providing support to the elderly and persons with reduced mobility, as well as medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company is already engaged in assisting medical personnel and population in the cities and towns where it has nuclear facilities.

"Nevertheless, the coronavirus issue concerns the entire country. In light of that, the management of Rosatom, including Director General [Alexey Likhachev], his deputies, heads of divisions and the industry's major facilities (over 200 people altogether) have decided to join the nationwide Russian aid initiative #МВместе [WeTogether] and transfer their monthly salaries to the initiative's fund," Rosatom said in a statement.

The aid campaign was established by the All-Russian Public Movement of Medical Volunteers, the All-Russia People's Front movement, and the Volunteer Centres Association, and involves over 90,000 people volunteering to help those in need of assistance during the outbreak.

There are currently 62,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia, along with 555 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.

