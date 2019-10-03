Russia is offering to the Philippines to build floating nuclear power plants (NPP) for the island nation in western Pacific, Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev said Thursday following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Russia is offering to the Philippines to build floating nuclear power plants (NPP) for the island nation in western Pacific, Director General of Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexei Likhachev said Thursday following a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.

During the meeting, Putin said that the Russian side was interested in developing cooperation with the Philippines in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.�

"There are several ways to develop nuclear energy industry in the Philippines: to reboot of the the existing power plant, which has been mothballed and the Filipinos keep it in a very acceptable condition; to build another station, but also of a large capacity; and maybe a more interesting approach, which we also proposed to our friends - these are small-capacity NPPs, including floating ones," Likhachev said.