Russia's Rosatom Plans To Start Building 3rd Unit Of Turkey's Akkuyu NPP In Spring
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 05:10 PM
SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Russia's nuclear corporation Rosatom plans to start building the third energy unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey in the spring of 2021, First Deputy Director General for Corporate Development and International business Kirill Komarov said on Friday.
"This will happen approximately in the spring of 2021," Komarov told reporters.
Rosatom expects to get the license for building the fourth unit of the NPP by the fall of 2021, Komarov added.