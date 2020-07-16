MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom is fulfilling the state defense order smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the work will be implemented in full, Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday in his address for nuclear sector staffers.

"We execute the state defense order with no disruption, it will be implemented to the full extent, as usual," Likhachev said.

Rosatom chief thanked people working in the nuclear sector for performing their duties "faultlessly" amid the coronavirus restrictions.

"Thank you for your discipline, responsibility and sincere commitment," Likhachev added.