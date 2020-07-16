UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosatom Pledges To Fully Execute State Defense Order Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Russia's Rosatom Pledges to Fully Execute State Defense Order Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom is fulfilling the state defense order smoothly amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the work will be implemented in full, Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Thursday in his address for nuclear sector staffers.

"We execute the state defense order with no disruption, it will be implemented to the full extent, as usual," Likhachev said.

Rosatom chief thanked people working in the nuclear sector for performing their duties "faultlessly" amid the coronavirus restrictions.

"Thank you for your discipline, responsibility and sincere commitment," Likhachev added.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB announces Pepsi as Pakistan team partner

11 minutes ago

UAE continues aid mission in Yemen

18 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 July 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

10 hours ago

MoCD launches &#039;Rest assured&#039; Initiative ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.