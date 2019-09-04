(@imziishan)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Russia's Rosatom State Nuclear Energy Corporation presented a plan to the government for the infrastructural development of the Northern Sea Route up until 2035, the company's director general, Alexey Likhachev, said on Wednesday.

"We have introduced an infrastructural development plan for the Northern Sea Route," Likhachev said at the Eastern Economic Forum.

