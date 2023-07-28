(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom proposes to create nuclear power fleet for Africa to supply the continent with electricity, Rosatom's head, Alexey Likhachev, said on Friday.

African countries are interested in projects of Russians floating nuclear power plants, he said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit

"Apart from direct supplies, creation of floating nuclear power plant in the interest of any of the (African) governments, we have proposed one more modification of this project. It is the creation of nuclear energy fleet so that electricity is sold to consumers directly from aboard a nuclear power plant," Likhachev said.

Rosatom is going to begin the practical implementation of nuclear projects in Ethiopia in coming two years, the company's head stated.

Likhachev added that there is also an agreement on the participation of the New Development Bank of BRICS to financially support Rosatom's projects in Africa, including the ones on the construction of nuclear power plants.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.