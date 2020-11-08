UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Rosatom Ready To Build 2nd Nuclear Power Plant In Belarus - Director General

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 10:30 PM

Russia's Rosatom Ready to Build 2nd Nuclear Power Plant in Belarus - Director General

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom is ready to get involved in construction of the second nuclear power plant in Belarus and will even optimize costs and shorten its schedule, Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Belarus officially launched the first power unit of the country's first power plant in the Grodno region near the city of Astravets.

"In that regard, we are ready not only assist, we are ready to be involved ... We will markedly shorten deadlines, we will markedly optimize costs," Likhachev told the Belarussian CTV news channel.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

DIDI announces winners for iForDesign competition

2 hours ago

National Service and Reserve Authority holds works ..

3 hours ago

DHA doctors perform first-ever intrauterine fetal ..

3 hours ago

Etihad changes organisational structure

3 hours ago

Hope Probe will reach Martian Orbit on February 9, ..

3 hours ago

ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help li ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.