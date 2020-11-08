MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Russia's state atomic energy corporation Rosatom is ready to get involved in construction of the second nuclear power plant in Belarus and will even optimize costs and shorten its schedule, Director General Alexey Likhachev said on Sunday.

On Saturday, Belarus officially launched the first power unit of the country's first power plant in the Grodno region near the city of Astravets.

"In that regard, we are ready not only assist, we are ready to be involved ... We will markedly shorten deadlines, we will markedly optimize costs," Likhachev told the Belarussian CTV news channel.