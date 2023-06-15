MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom is ready to participate in joint projects in Algeria, including non-nuclear ones, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We know that Algeria is showing interest in the development of national nuclear energy.

The Rosatom corporation, which has unique experience and competencies that have no analogues in the world, is ready to participate in joint projects, including those related to the non-power application of nuclear technologies, for example, in the field of medicine or agriculture," Putin said after his meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.