Russia's Rosatom Says Applies For Participating In Belene NPP Construction In Bulgaria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 03:23 PM

Russia's Rosatom Says Applies for Participating in Belene NPP Construction in Bulgaria

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2019) Russian nuclear energy corporation Rosatom said in a statement on Monday that it had submitted an application for participating in the construction of Belene nuclear power plant (NPP) in Bulgaria as a strategic investor.

"Within the procedure of choosing the strategic investor for ... Belene NPP (Bulgaria), announced on May 22, 2019, state corporation Rosatom has submitted, by the fixed deadline, an application for participating in the procedure. The Bulgarian National Electricity Company has accepted the application successfully," Rosatom said.

