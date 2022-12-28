UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom Says Completed All Nuclear Fuel Shipments To China For 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2022 | 07:04 PM

Russia's Rosatom Says Completed All Nuclear Fuel Shipments to China for 2022

Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday that it has completed all shipments of nuclear fuel to China for 2022 which is used to supply the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday that it has completed all shipments of nuclear fuel to China for 2022 which is used to supply the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor.

"In total, three batches of nuclear fuel, including all fuel assemblies for the first core loading as well as the bundles for the first refueling, have been sent by rail from the Elemash Machine-Building Plant in Elektrostal (an enterprise of Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company). Along with that, reactor control and protection assemblies have been delivered to China by air," the statement read.

The reactor CFR-600 will be part of the first unit of the Xiapu nuclear power plant that has been under construction since 2017.

The nuclear power plant is going to be the first one outside Russia that is using a high-power fast-neutron reactor. Russia's BN-600 and BN-800 are the only other reactors of that kind that have been operating at the third power unit of the Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Station in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Beijing asked Moscow whether it wanted to work together in building a pilot CFR-600 reactor in 2017. China started building the reactor in December of that year. In June 8, 2018, the two countries signed nuclear cooperation agreements, the most ever signed in the history of bilateral cooperation in this area. They included an intergovernmental agreement to build the CFR-600 reactor and a framework contract on supplying equipment and services for the project.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Nuclear Company Enterprise June December 2017 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Russia scraps pomp in New Year revelry amid Ukrain ..

Russia scraps pomp in New Year revelry amid Ukraine fighting

2 minutes ago
 KP Governor visits Khyber Eye Foundation

KP Governor visits Khyber Eye Foundation

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Reaffirms Putin-Xi Contact Remains in Work ..

Kremlin Reaffirms Putin-Xi Contact Remains in Works

2 minutes ago
 Almost 90% of Lithuanians Believe Situation in Cou ..

Almost 90% of Lithuanians Believe Situation in Country Worsened in 2022 - Poll

2 minutes ago
 MEPCO CEO holds E-Katchery for redressal of consum ..

MEPCO CEO holds E-Katchery for redressal of consumers' complaints

11 minutes ago
 SECP issues digital lending standards

SECP issues digital lending standards

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.