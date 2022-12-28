Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday that it has completed all shipments of nuclear fuel to China for 2022 which is used to supply the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL, a subsidiary of state atomic energy corporation Rosatom, said on Wednesday that it has completed all shipments of nuclear fuel to China for 2022 which is used to supply the CFR-600 fast-neutron reactor.

"In total, three batches of nuclear fuel, including all fuel assemblies for the first core loading as well as the bundles for the first refueling, have been sent by rail from the Elemash Machine-Building Plant in Elektrostal (an enterprise of Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company). Along with that, reactor control and protection assemblies have been delivered to China by air," the statement read.

The reactor CFR-600 will be part of the first unit of the Xiapu nuclear power plant that has been under construction since 2017.

The nuclear power plant is going to be the first one outside Russia that is using a high-power fast-neutron reactor. Russia's BN-600 and BN-800 are the only other reactors of that kind that have been operating at the third power unit of the Beloyarsk Nuclear Power Station in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Beijing asked Moscow whether it wanted to work together in building a pilot CFR-600 reactor in 2017. China started building the reactor in December of that year. In June 8, 2018, the two countries signed nuclear cooperation agreements, the most ever signed in the history of bilateral cooperation in this area. They included an intergovernmental agreement to build the CFR-600 reactor and a framework contract on supplying equipment and services for the project.