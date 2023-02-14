Construction of the Rooppur nuclear power plant (NPP) in Bangladesh with Russia's participation continues as usual amid media reports alleging delays to several dozen ships carrying cargo for the project, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said Tuesday

"Construction of the nuclear power plant continues in accordance with the current schedule," the statement read.

Rosatom noted that the reasons for the delays and problems with the vessels were unknown.

"As for the supply of equipment for the nuclear power plant, we have an isolated case when a logistics firm delivering cargo to Bangladesh encountered a restriction at the port entrance," Rosatom said.

According to the statement, Rosatom specialists have already found and are successfully implementing an alternative way to deliver goods to the NPP.

"The construction timeline was not affected by this event, as we promptly set up the construction processes," Rosatom added.

The Rooppur NPP has been under construction in Bangladesh using Russia's NPP-2006 project design since fall 2013. The plant is being built on the eastern bank of the Padma River, 99.4 miles from the capital city of Dhaka. The NPP will consist of two power units using modern VVER-1200 reactors with a capacity of 1200 MW each. The life cycle of the reactors is 60 years, but it may be extended for another 20 years.