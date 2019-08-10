Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Saturday that the explosion at a training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region had been caused by a confluence of factors, which often happens during tests of new technologies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Saturday that the explosion at a training ground in the Arkhangelsk Region had been caused by a confluence of factors, which often happens during tests of new technologies.

Earlier in the day, Rosatom said that five of its employees died in an accident that happened during tests of a liquid-propellant rocket engine at a military site in Arkhangelsk Region. The Defense Ministry has said that two people were killed in the accident that took place on Thursday.

"There was a confluence of factors, which often happens when testing new technologies," the company's press service told Sputnik.