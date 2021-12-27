Atomenergomash, a mechanical engineering division of Russia's Rosatom nuclear power corporation, is considering construction of waste incineration plants in a number of African countries, the company's head, Andrey Nikipelov, has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Atomenergomash, a mechanical engineering division of Russia's Rosatom nuclear power corporation, is considering construction of waste incineration plants in a number of African countries, the company's head, Andrey Nikipelov, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"In 2020, Atomenergomash participated in manufacturing and supplying equipment for the Riverside waste-to-energy plant in the United Kingdom.

Now, we are considering participation in similar projects in Hungary, South Africa, Tanzania, Senegal, and Namibia," Nikipelov said.

Atomenergomash's ZiO-Podolsk enterprise is currently manufacturing and supplying power island equipment for waste-to-energy plants built by Russian company PT-Invest.

Russia has been making considerable inroads in Africa with its companies helping to develop natural resources, as well as advance nuclear technology in various countries.