Russia's Rosatom Says Ready To Launch Company's First Wind Farm

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 01:00 AM

Russia's Rosatom Says Ready to Launch Company's First Wind Farm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Russian state nuclear energy agency Rosatom announced Tuesday that it was ready to launch its first wind farm of 13 turbines in the mountainous Caucasus region of Adygea.

"The construction of the Adygea wind power station with a total capacity of 150 megawatts has been completed... and is ready to produce first electricity," the statement read.

The company said its NovaWind subsidiary will be in charge of harnessing wind power. The energy giant wants to gain experience in this new segment of low-carbon energy production.

Rosatom has been researching wind power for potentially adding it to its non-nuclear energy mix, which relies heavily on hydroelectric power. Russia is expected to have a combined 1 gigawatt of wind power capacity in operation by 2023.

