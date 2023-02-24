(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Friday that it has always complied with international obligations, and will continue to fulfill current contract obligations for as long as possible.

Earlier in the day, the UK government expanded the list of sanctions against Russia in connection with the special operation in Ukraine, adding, among others, senior executives at Russian state-owned nuclear power company Rosatom.

"The position of the Russian nuclear industry remains unchanged and lies in the fact that we have always worked and continue to work around the world transparently, in the interests of our partners, and under strict compliance with international and national legislation. Rosatom will always and under any circumstances comply with its international obligations. We will continue to fulfill all current contract obligations for as long as possible," the statement read.