MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Deputy director general of Russia 's nuclear corporation Rosatom Nikolay Spassky told the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei that the corporation planned to renew work with stable isotopes in the Fordow nuclear facility once some technical issues were fixed, the Iranian Embassy in Moscow said on Friday.

On Thursday, Russia's TVEL nuclear fuel company, a subsidiary of Rosatom, said it had suspended a project to repurpose activities at Fordow due to the start of uranium enrichment at the facility.

"Spassky told [the ambassador] that the project in Fordow had been suspended due to technical issues and once those issues were resolved, work [on stable isotopes] would renew," the embassy said in a statement.

TVEL specialists, in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, have been working on the project to modify two cascades of gas centrifuges at the Fordow plant to enable production of stable (non-radioactive) tellurium and xenon isotopes for medical purposes since 2017.