Russia's Rosatom Signs Contract For Construction Of Lider Nuclear Icebreaker - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Zvezda shipyard in the country's Far East signed on Thursday a contract for the construction of the world's most powerful nuclear icebreaker Lider, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"The contract was signed today," the source said.

The Lider-class icebreakers are expected to be equipped with 120-megawatt engines, making them the most powerful icebreakers in the world. Three icebreakers are expected to be constructed. They will enable year-long navigation through the Northern Sea Route.

