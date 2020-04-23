MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Zvezda shipyard in the country's Far East signed on Thursday a contract for the construction of the world's most powerful nuclear icebreaker Lider, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.

"The contract was signed today," the source said.

The Lider-class icebreakers are expected to be equipped with 120-megawatt engines, making them the most powerful icebreakers in the world. Three icebreakers are expected to be constructed. They will enable year-long navigation through the Northern Sea Route.