MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom signed a deal with the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority for the supply of nuclear fuel components, Rosatom said in a press release on Monday.

"Novosibirsk Chemical Concentrates Plant (NCCP), a subsidiary of Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company, and the Egyptian Atomic Energy Authority have signed a 10-year term contract for the supply of low-enriched nuclear fuel components, such as uranium and aluminum items, for the ETRR-2 research reactor," the press release said.

ETRR-2 is located at the nuclear research center in the northern Egyptian province of Ash Sharqia.

According to Oleg Grigoriyev, the senior vice president at TVEL, the deal represents a "high level of trust" between the Russian and Egyptian partners.