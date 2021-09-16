UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom Successfully Tested Innovative Nuclear Fuel REMIX At Balakovo NPP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russia's nuclear specialists have successfully completed tests of the innovative nuclear fuel REMIX intended for use in the nuclear power industry of the future at the Balakovo nuclear power plant (NPP), Rosatom's TVEL Fuel Company said on Thursday.

"VVER-1000 fuel assemblies, which include experimental fuel elements with REMIX fuel, were operated in the reactor of the third power unit of the NPP," TVEL said in a statement.

REMIX fuel is expected to reduce the consumption of natural uranium in the nuclear power industry, it will enable reusing components of already irradiated fuel.

"The pilot industrial operation of the innovative fuel at the Balakovo NPP was successful," Balakovo NPP Deputy Chief Engineer for Safety and Reliability Yuri Ryzhov said, as quoted by TVEL.

