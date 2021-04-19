Russia's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom will be excluded from the list of candidates in the tender for construction of Czech nuclear power plant (NPP) Dukovany, Czech Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek announced on Monday

On Saturday, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek announced that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services.

The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the claims as groundless and responded with expelling 20 Czech diplomats.

"I cannot imagine how Rosatom can be invited to participate in the security check after the recent events. There is nothing to check. It will be denied the possibility to participate in the tender within a few days. Apart from that, no other participant [of the tender] will be allowed to cooperate with Rosatom as a subsupplier," Havlicek said in an interview with the Pravo newspaper.