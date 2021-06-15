UrduPoint.com
Russia's Rosatom To Build Eight Nuclear Reactors In Iraq By 2030 - Iraqi Watchdog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 04:43 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2021) Russia's corporation Rosatom will be engaged in the construction of nuclear power reactors in Iraq, there are plans to build eight units by 2030, the head of the Iraqi Radioactive Sources Regulatory Authority, Kamal Latif told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We are planning to build eight nuclear reactors to provide electricity in Iraq. In reality, eight reactors are not Iraq's desire, but a necessity for providing 25 percent of the total energy that Iraq needs. The construction of eight reactors is planned to be completed by 2030," Latif said.

According to the official, "Rosatom is the company that will implement the project."

