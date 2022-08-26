UrduPoint.com

Russia's Rosatom To Provide $9.3Mln For Egypt's El Dabaa NPP Staff Training - Portal

August 26, 2022

Russia's Rosatom to Provide $9.3Mln for Egypt's El Dabaa NPP Staff Training - Portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Rusatom Service, a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned atomic agency Rosatom, will allocate 5.8 billion rubles ($9.3 million) for the training of over 1,700 personnel of El Dabaa nuclear power plant, which is currently under construction in Egypt, the data on the Russian state procurement portal showed on Thursday.

The company procured the services "to provide training for the personnel of El Dabaa NPP" from a single buyer, with the deal amounting to 5.8 billion rubles, including VAT. The training will be provided by Rosatom Technical Academy in two stages, with the first taking place in Russia and the second one in Egypt.

Under the deal, the academy will train over 1,700 staff members who will participate in the commissioning and operation of the plant.

The training program will last until June 30, 2028.

In 2015, Russia and Egypt signed agreements on cooperation in building El Dabaa NPP with the provision that Russia would advance a $25 billion loan for this purpose. In December 2017, the two countries also signed an appendix to the agreement to activate commercial contracts for the NPP construction.

Work on the construction started on July 20.

El Dabaa NPP will consist of four power units with an output of 1,200 MW each. The units will operate on advanced Russian nuclear reactors VVER-1200 belonging to the 3+ generation, which meets the highest ” post-Fukushima ” safety standards.

