Russia's Rosatom To Receive 2 Arktika-Class Icebreakers In 2024 And 2026

Two nuclear-powered Arktika-class icebreakers should be handed over to Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom at the end of 2024 and 2026, respectively, the company's deputy director, Vyacheslav Ruksha, said Wednesday

"Rosatom's existing icebreaker fleet� will be able to operate until 2026-2027. In parallel, new universal nuclear icebreakers are being built. The launch of the construction program for two more serial icebreakers is being prepared: the delivery time is December 2024 and December 2026, respectively," Ruksha said at a meeting of the government committee on modernization of transportation infrastructure in Russia.

The Baltic Shipyard in St.

Petersburg is currently building three universal Arktika-class icebreakers, which will be the largest and most powerful in the world. The lead vessel, named Arktika, and the first serial icebreaker Siberia have been floated, while the second serial icebreaker Ural is still being assembled.

Arktika-class nuclear icebreakers will be able to escort caravans of ships in Arctic conditions, breaking up to three meters of ice while accompanying vessels carrying hydrocarbon raw materials from the Yamal and Gydan peninsulas and the Kara Sea shelf to the markets of the Asia-Pacific region. The ships' two-hull design allows their use in Arctic waters and in the mouths of polar rivers.

