Russia's Rosatom To Take Part In IAEA-Initiated Informal Talks Of Global Nuclear Companies

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:40 PM

Russia's Rosatom to Take Part in IAEA-Initiated Informal Talks of Global Nuclear Companies

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2021) Russia's state corporation Rosatom will take part in the first informal meeting of the heads of the world's major nuclear companies that will convene at the initiative of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Rosatom chief Alexey Likhachev told Sputnik on Monday.

"I would like to mention the event that we are all looking forward to. This is the gathering of the so-called Vienna group, an informal meeting of the heads of the world's largest nuclear companies.

Grossi initiated the creation of this club for discussing pressing issues related to the nuclear industry 'without ties'. Rosatom received an invitation to participate in the work of this group," Likhahev said on the sidelines of the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

Rosatom's director general expressed hope that the informal negotiations will make the global competition "more fair and transparent" and will also increase trust in nuclear technologies.

