Russia's Rosatom Works On Creating Substance For Detecting Stomach Cancer At Early Stage

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Work on designing a site for the synthesis of C-13-carbamide ” a product used for manufacturing medical respiratory tests to detect stomach cancer at an early stage ” has started at the TVEL Fuel Company's electrochemical plant in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory, the company's press office said on Monday.

TVEL is a part of Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear corporation.

"Work on the design of the site for the synthesis of C-13-carbamide started in the electrochemical plant's workshop for the production of isotopes," the press office said.

Isotope-based tests are very common in the health sector. In particular, such tests can identify the helicobacter pylori bacteria that may trigger stomach cancer or peptic ulcer disease. Top gastroenterological organizations have acknowledged the effectiveness of isotope-based tests.

Russia conducts only several thousand isotope breath tests a year and heavily relies on imported health equipment. According to the Russian Health Ministry, some 17 million people require such isotope-based diagnostics in the country.

