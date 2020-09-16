MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia's Roscongress Foundation intends to help organize a spree of large conferences in Africa in 2021, including trade fairs and business forums, CEO Alexander Stuglev, who also heads the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum's Coordinating Council, told Sputnik.

"We plan to re-activate work that was temporarily halted due to the pandemic. In particular, we will provide media support and help jointly organize the events of our regional partners in Africa in 2021. Among them Abuja International Trade Fair, Great Lakes Regional private sector forum, West African business development forum in Burkina Faso, Annual private sector conference in Mozambique," Stuglev said.

The foundation, he went on, will also work with interested Russian state agencies and companies to send delegations to these events and receive African business missions in Russia.

The Roscongress Foundation is a major national organizer of conferences and exhibitions, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Last October, it acted as the organizer of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the resort city of Sochi, which gathered the heads of state and government from over 40 African nations.