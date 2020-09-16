UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscongress To Help Organize Range Of Business Events In Africa In 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia's Roscongress to Help Organize Range of Business Events in Africa in 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Russia's Roscongress Foundation intends to help organize a spree of large conferences in Africa in 2021, including trade fairs and business forums, CEO Alexander Stuglev, who also heads the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum's Coordinating Council, told Sputnik.

"We plan to re-activate work that was temporarily halted due to the pandemic. In particular, we will provide media support and help jointly organize the events of our regional partners in Africa in 2021. Among them Abuja International Trade Fair, Great Lakes Regional private sector forum, West African business development forum in Burkina Faso, Annual private sector conference in Mozambique," Stuglev said.

The foundation, he went on, will also work with interested Russian state agencies and companies to send delegations to these events and receive African business missions in Russia.

The Roscongress Foundation is a major national organizer of conferences and exhibitions, including the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Last October, it acted as the organizer of the inaugural Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the resort city of Sochi, which gathered the heads of state and government from over 40 African nations.

Related Topics

Africa Business Russia Abuja Sochi St. Petersburg Burkina Faso Mozambique October Media From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

48 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE vaccine strengthens fight against ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.