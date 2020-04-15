Russia's Roscosmos Chief Says 30 Employees Test Positive For Coronavirus
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 03:02 PM
Thirty employees of the Russian space sector have tested positive for COVID-19, the director general of the state space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) Thirty employees of the Russian space sector have tested positive for COVID-19, the director general of the state space agency Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said Wednesday.
"On the employees who have the new coronavirus infection (2019-NCOV) as of 10 a.m. April 15, 2020. There is a total of 30 cases, four people have recovered," Rogozin said on Twitter.