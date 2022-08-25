MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) Russian state-owned space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday that it has completed the test phase of the RD-171МВ rocket engine dubbed 'Tsar-Engine' for the prospective Soyuz-5 launch vehicle.

"NPO Energomash (part of the Roscosmos state corporation) has successfully completed fire tests of the RD-171МВ propulsion system designed for the advanced Soyuz-5 launch vehicle," the corporation said on its website.

Roscosmos noted that the engine has the final design, and its technical specification has been confirmed during fire tests. It ran for a total of 1,461 seconds over nine fire tests without being removed from the stand.

Fire tests of the engine were actually "an endurance test of the entire machine" with its upgraded units and components, according to NPO Energomash Director General Igor Arbuzov.

He added that NPO Energomash "meets the deadlines for the development and testing of the engine, running on an environmentally friendly naphthyl-oxygen fuel pair."

RD-171МВ is by far the most powerful liquid-propellant rocket engine in the world, with the thrust exceeding 800 tonnes, according to Roscosmos. The engine will be used on the first stage of the new Soyuz-5 rocket, which is expected to take off for the first time from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in 2023. The engine will be subsequently used in the Yenisei super-heavy launch vehicle.