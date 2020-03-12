UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos, European Space Agency Postpone ExoMars Mission To 2022

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:28 PM

Russia's Roscosmos, European Space Agency Postpone ExoMars Mission to 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos and the European Space Agency have decided to postpone to 2022 the launch of the ExoMars 2020 mission, meant to search for signs of past life on Mars.

The ExoMars program includes two missions. While the Trace Gas Orbiter was launched in 2016, the second mission, comprising a rover and a surface platform, was expected to start in 2020.

"Roscosmos Space Corporation and European Space Agency (ESA) have decided to postpone the launch of the second ExoMars mission to study the Red Planet to 2022," Roscsmos said in a statement.

According to Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin, the decision was motivated by the coronavirus pandemic, apart from other things.

"We have made a difficult but well-weighed decision to postpone the launch to 2022. It is driven primarily by the need to maximise the robustness of all ExoMars systems as well as force majeure circumstances related to exacerbation of the epidemiological situation in Europe which left our experts practically no possibility to proceed with travels to partner industries. I am confident that the steps that we and our European colleagues are taking to ensure mission success will be justified and will unquestionably bring solely positive results for the mission implementation," Rogozin said, as quoted in the statement.

