MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The head of Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, invited a Japanese delegation to visit the Vostochny spaceport during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador in Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki, the corporation said on Thursday.

"Dmitry Rogozin invited the Japanese counterparts to visit the Vostochny cosmodrome," the statement read.

The agency noted that the sides discussed the prospects for Russian-Japanese cooperation in the areas of space, particularly manned flights and the joint utilization of the International Space Station.

Rogozin also proposed Tokyo's cooperation on the design of satellites, robotics and spacecraft docking systems, and suggested that the discussion of the initiative carry over to the top-level Russian-Japanese meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum scheduled for November.

The Vostochny cosmodrome, located in the Far Eastern Amur Region of Russia, was opened in 2016. The second stage of the construction of Vostochny, including a launchpad for Angara carrier rockets, is now underway. The first stage is almost completed and includes a launchpad for Soyuz rockets, which are already periodically being launched from the new cosmodrome.