MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The Russian state space agency should look to partner up with international players, such as NASA or BRICS countries, instead of striving to reach the moon singlehandedly, Russian high-ranking defense and space official Alexander Ivanov told Sputnik Friday.

"I don't think that now there is a need to rush to the moon alone. I would propose to strengthen international cooperation and enter into a dialogue with the US on participation in their program. Alternatively, it could be China or other BRICS countries," Ivanov, who is the Russian Military Industrial Commission member overseeing space, said.

Ivanov explained that the US itself would be in need of international partners with technical expertise which only Russia can provide. He also allowed for a scenario where Russia can build an international framework to counterbalance the US projects, if an agreement is not reached.

"If it is absolutely impossible to come to an agreement with the US, you need to start making your way to the Moon on your own, gradually gathering a consortium of BRICS countries. Perhaps, as a counterbalance to the United States. But we must proceed from the fact that the program does not end up being too expensive," Ivanov added.

US President Donald Trump vowed to jumpstart NASA's lunar project and put a man on the moon by 2024, under the umbrella of the Artemis program, a spiritual successor of the Apollo mission.

Roscosmos and NASA began negotiations on cooperation to build a lunar orbital outpost, called Gateway. Talks eventually fell through as the Russian side felt it was not treated as an equal partner but an auxiliary, insisting on parity as with the International Space Station.