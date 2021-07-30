(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos does not plan to create a commission for investigating the unscheduled inactivation of engines of Russia's Nauka module, NASA's opposite claims are not true, a source in the space sector told Sputnik on Friday.

"Roscosmos is surprised by the Americans' reaction to peculiarities of Nauka module's docking at the International Space Station. No commissions will be created, especially those with participation of NASA engineers. The situation is accepted as normal," the source said.