MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Lie detector tests have become mandatory for those aspiring to take top positions at Russian state space agency Roscosmos, Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"Last summer I introduced mandatory polygraph tests for candidates for significant [top] positions in the state corporation and in our enterprises," Rogozin wrote on Facebook, commenting on his own suggestion on the return of the death penalty for corruption in the defense industry.

After having been appointed as the chief of the space agency back in 2018, Rogozin vowed that there will be no place in Roscosmos for idlers, mischief makers and those willing to line their pockets.

A number of corruption scandals in Roscosmos enterprises have since been brought into the spotlight, involving former executives. The construction of the Vostochny Cosmodrome was also marred with a string of corruption scandals.