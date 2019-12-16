UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos Plans To Conduct 20 Launches Of Soyuz Carrier Rockets In 2020

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:30 AM

Russia's Roscosmos Plans to Conduct 20 Launches of Soyuz Carrier Rockets in 2020

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) OSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, Russia, December 16 (Sputnik) - The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to conduct around 20 launches of Soyuz carrier rockets in 2020, according to a video that Roscosmos presented on Monday at a press conference at the VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) ostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

"Twenty launches of Soyuz carrier rockets," the video about Roscosmos' plans for 2020 said.

Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said early this year that Roscosmos planned to conduct 45 launches in 2019. According to Roscosmos' website, 22 launches were carried out as of now, with several more planned to be conducted by the end of the year.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia December 2019 2020

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 80 Li ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 December 2019

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

11 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.