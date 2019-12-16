(@imziishan)

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (Sputnik) - The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos plans to conduct around 20 launches of Soyuz carrier rockets in 2020, according to a video that Roscosmos presented on Monday at a press conference at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

"Twenty launches of Soyuz carrier rockets," the video about Roscosmos' plans for 2020 said.

Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin said early this year that Roscosmos planned to conduct 45 launches in 2019. According to Roscosmos' website, 22 launches were carried out as of now, with several more planned to be conducted by the end of the year.