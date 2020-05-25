UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Plans To Create Winged Manned Spacecraft - Director General

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos space corporation has plans to create a winged manned spacecraft capable of flying to Earth orbit stations, Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Monday.

"The current development of the manned space flight program is connected to making space planes. The United States is conducting tests, [and] working on that.

We have an idea of our own regarding a new manned spacecraft for a space station of a similar kind," Rogozin told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station.

He added that it was necessary to work toward creating a reusable manned spacecraft cable of functioning in various environments to fly to Earth orbit stations, saying that the corporation has already begun working on it with the Central Research Institute for Machine Building.

Russia has a history of developing such spacecraft in the past, with the Buran space shuttle and Kliper winged spacecraft being the most prominent examples.

