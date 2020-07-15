(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Russia's Roscosmos space corporation on Wednesday published a batch of declassified archival documents to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the docking between the Soviet Soyuz and US Apollo spacecraft.

On July 15, 1975, the Soviet and US spaceships performed the first docking and creation of a joint international orbiting facility. The event became a historical milestone and marked the beginning of international cooperation in space.

"#Declassified: we continue the work on declassifying and publishing historical evidence of the beginning of the space era.

Today, we present a bundle of documents on the preparation and carrying out the space flight per the program #SoyuzApollo," the corporation tweeted.

The available documents include orders by USSR General Machine-Building Minister Sergey Afanasyev, the summary document from the meeting of the Soviet academy of Sciences and NASA on designing compatible docking equipment, as well various protocols and decisions by the Soviet side and photographs.