UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos, Rosatom To Work On Supercomputer Modeling Of Hypersonic Weapon -Report

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Russia's Roscosmos, Rosatom to Work on Supercomputer Modeling of Hypersonic Weapon -Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and nuclear energy company Rosatom are set to work together on supercomputer modeling of a hypersonic weapon, according to an annual report of Roscosmos for Year 2018.

Last year, the JSC Makeyev Design Bureau, a missile design company of Roscosmos, and the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, which is part of Rosatom, developed their proposals regarding the work on a project on supercomputer modeling, according to the report.

The development, upgrade and exploitation of strategic missile systems is the priority for the JSC Makeyev Design Bureau.

The design bureau has developed Russia's newest intercontinental missile Sarmat.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear Company 2018 Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

3 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

10 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

11 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

20 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.