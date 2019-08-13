MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Russia's State Space Corporation Roscosmos and nuclear energy company Rosatom are set to work together on supercomputer modeling of a hypersonic weapon, according to an annual report of Roscosmos for Year 2018.

Last year, the JSC Makeyev Design Bureau, a missile design company of Roscosmos, and the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, which is part of Rosatom, developed their proposals regarding the work on a project on supercomputer modeling, according to the report.

The development, upgrade and exploitation of strategic missile systems is the priority for the JSC Makeyev Design Bureau.

The design bureau has developed Russia's newest intercontinental missile Sarmat.