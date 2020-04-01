UrduPoint.com
Russia's Roscosmos Says Four Staffers Of Its Enterprises Test Positive For Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 06:00 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Says Four Staffers of Its Enterprises Test Positive for Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) Four people working in the Russian rocket and space industry have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and three others have tested negative, State Space Corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"As of now, four infected people, who have tested positive for the coronavirus, have been detected at sectorial enterprises across Russia. Three staffers have tested negative," Roscosmos said.

As many as 200,000 people across Russia are working in the space industry, according to Roscosmos.

