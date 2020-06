Russia may make Angara heavy launch vehicle reusable, Roscosmos state corporation said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Russia may make Angara heavy launch vehicle reusable, Roscosmos state corporation said Tuesday.

"An option to make a version of Angara-A5BM with reusable returning stages will be considered," the corporation said.