MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian cosmonauts will make their first spacewalk of this year on June 2, state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov will venture out to prepare the Pirs module for undocking from the International Space Station before arrival of the new module, called Nauka, and replace the outer component of the Zarya module's temperature control system.

The spacefarers will make two more joint spacewalks in September, after Nauka arrives atop a Proton-M rocket on July 23, to lay power and information cables.