UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos Schedules First Spacewalk Of 2021 For June

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 07:00 PM

Russia's Roscosmos Schedules First Spacewalk of 2021 for June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) Russian cosmonauts will make their first spacewalk of this year on June 2, state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Friday.

Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov will venture out to prepare the Pirs module for undocking from the International Space Station before arrival of the new module, called Nauka, and replace the outer component of the Zarya module's temperature control system.

The spacefarers will make two more joint spacewalks in September, after Nauka arrives atop a Proton-M rocket on July 23, to lay power and information cables.

Related Topics

Russia June July September From

Recent Stories

Brazilian Health Minister Says Sure Medicines Regu ..

2 minutes ago

Weekly inflation witnesses nominal increase of 0.0 ..

2 minutes ago

Global electric car sales rose 140% in Q1: IEA rep ..

2 minutes ago

DC Mardan bans arms display

2 minutes ago

Kyrgyzstan Asks UN to Help Restore Facilities Dest ..

2 minutes ago

Taskin shines but fails to slow Sri Lanka run fest ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.