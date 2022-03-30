UrduPoint.com

Russia's Roscosmos Successfully Tests High-Precision Landing System Of Luna-25 Spacecraft

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Russia's Roscosmos Successfully Tests High-Precision Landing System of Luna-25 Spacecraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Tuesday that it has successfully tested the high-precision landing system of the Luna-25 spacecraft and continues preparations for the launch of the mission in the summer of 2022.

"Despite the sanctions, the high-precision landing system of the Luna-25 automatic station has been successfully tested, and the station is expected to be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in mid-summer," the statement on the website read.

The agency added that it plans to construct Luna-26 and Luna-27 stations, as well as the ultraviolet space observatory Spektr-UV.

Luna-25 will be the first unmanned Russian mission to the Moon in the past 46 years. The station is scheduled to be launched from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in July 2022 by a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a Fregat upper stage.

The main objective of the mission is to test the basic technology of soft landing in the near-polar region and to study the western areas of the Moon's south pole.

The launch of the Luna-26 mission for mapping is expected in 2024, Luna-27 for soil research in 2025, Luna-28 for collecting lunar soil and working out the landing sequence for Russian cosmonauts in 2027-2028.

More Stories From World

