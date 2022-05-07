Russian state space agency Roscosmos on Saturday temporarily adopted a new logo showing a red star in a symbolic move to honor the country's achievements in defense and space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2022) Russian state space agency Roscosmos on Saturday temporarily adopted a new logo showing a red star in a symbolic move to honor the country's achievements in defense and space.

A five-pointed red star is a symbol widely associated with the Soviet Union. It was featured on its flag and emblem and is currently depicted on the banner of the Russian armed forces.

"In memory of those who died in the Great Patriotic War, in honor of the outstanding accomplishments of the Soviet Union in space and in support of our armed forces in Ukraine, Roscosmos is temporarily changing the state agency's logo to the Red Star, a symbol of our country's great victories and achievements," the company said in a statement.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster that the previous logo, which depicted a red arrow pointing upwards with a gray ellipse around it, was too similar to those used in foreign space agencies.

"In the situation that has evolved in the world, when NATO, the entire West, with their economy, their military technology, are in fact waging an undeclared war against our country, we can only say that for Roscosmos, the symbols of the Victory flag, the symbols of the Red Army, the symbols that were raised over Berlin in May 1945, are a sign that we will do our utmost to support our armed forces," he added.

Rogozin stressed that the new logo is a testament to the commitment of Russia's rocket and space industry to support the Russian armed forces in ensuring national security.