Russia's Roscosmos To Bring Staffers Back Home From Kourou Spaceport Due To COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 06:42 PM

Russia's Roscosmos to Bring Staffers Back Home From Kourou Spaceport Due to COVID-19

Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Wednesday that it plans to bring all of its employees back home from the Kourou spaceport in South America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a plane will be sent there for this purpose

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russian State Space Agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Wednesday that it plans to bring all of its employees back home from the Kourou spaceport in South America due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a plane will be sent there for this purpose.

There are currently around 300 Russian experts there.

"Staffers of companies of the Russian rocket industrial sector are currently conducting works at the launching complex of the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket at the space center in Guiana. Upon completing all the operations, all the experts will be brought back to Russia through a charter flight," Rocsosmos told Sputnik.

It was reported previously that Roscosmos had suspended all international contacts and working trips of its employees.

More Stories From World

