MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Russian state space agency Roscosmos will build 46 strategic warfare systems Sarmat, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Wednesday.

"We will have 46 strategic combat systems Sarmat in total," Rogozin told the Solovyov Live show on YouTube.

Last Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that it had successfully conducted the first test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Sarmat as part of the state trials from a silo launcher at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The launch tasks were fully completed, with design characteristics confirmed at all stages of the missile's flight. The training warheads arrived in a planned area at the Kura training ground on the Kamchatka Peninsula, according to the ministry.

Sarmat is a heavy missile system with an intercontinental liquid-propellant ballistic missile weighing over 200 tonnes. The system is intended to replace the Voevoda missiles (also known as Satan) in Russia's strategic missile forces.

Sarmat is capable of hitting targets at long ranges and using various flight trajectories, which enables it to avoid all existing and prospective anti-missile defense systems, according to the ministry. Having the longest range of target engagement, Sarmat is also expected to reinforce the combat capabilities of the Russian strategic nuclear forces.