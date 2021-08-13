UrduPoint.com

Russia's Roscosmos To Help Tunisia Prepare Female Astronaut For Spaceflight

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:53 PM

Russia's Roscosmos to Help Tunisia Prepare Female Astronaut for Spaceflight

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday that it will cooperate with Tunisia to assist preparation for a spaceflight by a female citizen of the African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday that it will cooperate with Tunisia to assist preparation for a spaceflight by a female citizen of the African country.

"The sides discussed prospects of Russian-Tunisian cooperation in the field of manned spaceflights, in particular, the Tunisian side's intention to prepare a female astronaut for a spaceflight.

The meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in manned spaceflights," Roscosmos said in a statement, released following a meeting of the two countries' delegations.

The woman will become the first African female cosmonaut ever to perform a spaceflight. She is set to travel on Russia's Soyuz-MS spacecraft.

Related Topics

Russia Tunisia Women

Recent Stories

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at en ..

Macao's fores reserves rise to 26.22 bln USD at end of July

3 minutes ago
 Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

Food inflation in India eases to 5.59 pct

4 minutes ago
 PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino- ..

PM vows not to let 'hostile forces undermine Sino-Pak friendship'

4 minutes ago
 Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Da ..

Hurriyet leaders greet Pakistan on Independence Day

4 minutes ago
 DC visits city, review tree plantation

DC visits city, review tree plantation

4 minutes ago
 Iran reports 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, 4,320,266 ..

Iran reports 39,049 new COVID-19 cases, 4,320,266 in total

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.