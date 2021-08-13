The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday that it will cooperate with Tunisia to assist preparation for a spaceflight by a female citizen of the African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos announced on Friday that it will cooperate with Tunisia to assist preparation for a spaceflight by a female citizen of the African country.

"The sides discussed prospects of Russian-Tunisian cooperation in the field of manned spaceflights, in particular, the Tunisian side's intention to prepare a female astronaut for a spaceflight.

The meeting resulted in the signing of a memorandum of understanding on bilateral cooperation in manned spaceflights," Roscosmos said in a statement, released following a meeting of the two countries' delegations.

The woman will become the first African female cosmonaut ever to perform a spaceflight. She is set to travel on Russia's Soyuz-MS spacecraft.