VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, Russia, December 16 (Sputnik) - The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will make an attempt next year to deliver a spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) within just two hours, testing a new trajectory, according to a video that Roscosmos presented on Monday at a press conference at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

"Just a two-hour travel to the ISS! A single-turn trajectory of spacecraft ISS missions will be tested," the video about Roscosmos' plans for 2020 revealed.

Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin added that a manned ISS flight under a short two-turn trajectory, expected to take three and a half hours, was planned for "the coming period."

Russian spacecrafts are currently traveling to the ISS using either a standard two-day or a fast six-hour trajectory. The two-turn trajectory was tested three times between July 2018 and July 2019 for cargo spacecrafts and is expected to be used for manned flights as well.