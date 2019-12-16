UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Roscosmos To Try To Deliver Spacecraft To ISS Within Just 2 Hours In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 10:20 AM

Russia's Roscosmos to Try to Deliver Spacecraft to ISS Within Just 2 Hours in 2020

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) OSTOCHNY SPACEPORT, Russia, December 16 (Sputnik) - The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos will make an attempt next year to deliver a spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) within just two hours, testing a new trajectory, according to a video that Roscosmos presented on Monday at a press conference at the VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) ostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.

"Just a two-hour travel to the ISS! A single-turn trajectory of spacecraft ISS missions will be tested," the video about Roscosmos' plans for 2020 revealed.

Roscosmos General Director Dmitry Rogozin added that a manned ISS flight under a short two-turn trajectory, expected to take three and a half hours, was planned for "the coming period."

Russian spacecrafts are currently traveling to the ISS using either a standard two-day or a fast six-hour trajectory. The two-turn trajectory was tested three times between July 2018 and July 2019 for cargo spacecrafts and is expected to be used for manned flights as well.

Related Topics

Pakistan Russia July December 2018 2019 2020 National University

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 December 2019

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun receives &#039;Journey of the Un ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

10 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.